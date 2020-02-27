Panera Bread launching coffee subscription service

(WSYR-TV) — Panera Bread has a treat for java junkies.
The restaurant is now offering a coffee subscription program of unlimited hot or iced coffee.
The price tag on a monthly subscription is $8.99.
The unlimited access to coffee is available at all hours and for any sized cup.
Those interested first have to become a member of Panera’s free Loyalty Program, MyPanera.
