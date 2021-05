UNITED STATES(WSYR-TV) — Peloton has released a safety update for its “tread plus” treadmills. Customers can now access a “tread lock” feature that requires a four-digit code before using the treadmill.

The machine will also lock after 45 seconds of inactivity outside of a class. Earlier this month, Peloton recalled all of its treadmills following a child’s death and dozens of injuries.