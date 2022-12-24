FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida condo association president was arrested for the third time after deputies said he allegedly recorded at least four people in their homes.

Authorities said 59-year-old Robert Orr, who served as the President of the Las Brisas Condominium Association in Flagler County, is accused of installing a hidden video camera inside a condo without the owner’s permission.

According to deputies, the camera was focused on the master bedroom.

Investigators said they first found the hidden camera on Aug. 30 after a woman staying at the condo discovered a USB camera hidden inside a flower pot.

Since then, Orr has been arrested a total of three times. He was most recently arrested on Dec. 14, when he was charged with five counts of video voyeurism and four counts of unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

Investigators said they have identified at least four victims recorded as far back as 2018. All the victims were unknowingly being recorded by hidden cameras within the condo, they said.

Orr now faces a total of twelve counts of video voyeurism and six counts of unlawful use of a two-way communications device, deputies said. He has posted a total of $90,000 in bail.

“We knew when we arrested this pervert this was likely not his first time,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “Our Major Case Unit has combed through his seized technology and worked hard to bring justice to the victims in this case. I encourage anyone else that thinks they may have been a victim to contact us.”

Those who believe they may have been a victim of similar voyeurism are asked to call the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at (386) 313-4911.