Petition calls for Trader Joe’s to change some product names

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Trader Joe’s is facing calls to eliminate product names some people consider racist.

More than 1,600 people have signed the change.org petition, looking for the company to drop racist branding for ethnic foods, including Trader Ming’s, Arabian Joe’s, and Trader Jose.

A company spokesperson called the branding a “lighthearted attempt at inclusiveness,” saying it’s clear the names have the opposite effect.

Trader Joe’s is now in the process of updating its labels.