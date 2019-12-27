Petition with nearly half-a-million signatures calls for Target to eliminate their plastic bags

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — There’s a push for Target to get rid of plastic bags for good.

A change.org petition calls for the retailer to eliminate plastic bags, and it has collected more than 459,000 signatures.

The petition says getting rid of plastic bags, “won’t be convenient to us, but it is time to act.”

According to the movement, Target’s plastic bags, “are choking the earth,” and it goes on to say that 2 million single-use plastic bags are consumed every minute.

Target says it’s been working for solutions that are environmentally-friendly, which includes making plastic bags that are partly made from recycled materials.

