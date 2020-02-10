LOS ANGELES (WSYR-TV) — Hollywood’s biggest stars dressed their best on Sunday night for the 92nd Academy Awards.
See what some of your favorite stars wore to the red carpet.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Snow now, some see rain by Monday morning
- Were women ‘snubbed’ again at the Oscars? Syracuse University professor and screenwriting student weigh in
- Photos: See some of Hollywood’s biggest stars from the red carpet at the 92nd Academy Awards
- Onondaga County Executive will give Sate of the County Address Monday; wants indoor/outdoor sports complex
- Coronavirus has a higher death toll than the SARS outbreak of 2002
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App