Photos: See some of Hollywood’s biggest stars from the red carpet at the 92nd Academy Awards

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (WSYR-TV) — Hollywood’s biggest stars dressed their best on Sunday night for the 92nd Academy Awards.

See what some of your favorite stars wore to the red carpet.

  • US actors Robert De Niro (L) and Al Pacino arrive for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Lilly Singh attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Brad Pitt, winner of Best Actor in a Supporting Role for “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”, poses in the press room during 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Carissa Culiner attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Blac Chyna attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Kerri Higuchi and John Cho attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Diane Warren attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Filmmaker Spike Lee attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Kelly Rippa attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Charlize Theron attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Director Bong Joon-ho attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: America Ferrera attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Regina King attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Billie Eilish attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Ida Darvish and Josh Gad attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Janelle Monáe attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Penélope Cruz, fashion detail, attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Timothée Chalamet attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Natalie Portman` attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Renée Zellweger attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Salma Hayek and Penélope Cruz attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Quentin Tarantino and Margot Robbie attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Geena Davis and Sandra Oh attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Steve Martin and Chris Rock speak onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Florence Pugh attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Diane Ladd and Laura Dern (R) attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Dean-Charles Chapman attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Brad Goreski attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Quentin Tarantino attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
  • WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Heidi Klum attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by IMDb, Neuro Drinks and Walmart on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)
  • WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Smokey Robinson attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by IMDb, Neuro Drinks and Walmart on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)
  • WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Sharon Stone attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by IMDb, Neuro Drinks and Walmart on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)
  • WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Caitlyn Jenner attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by IMDb, Neuro Drinks and Walmart on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Charlize Theron attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Kristen Wiig attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Brie Larson attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Patricia Taylor (L) and Keanu Reeves attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Renée Zellweger attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Sunrise Coigney and Mark Ruffalo attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Stay Connected