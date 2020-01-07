Pier 1 Imports to close hundreds of stores

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Pier 1 Imports is preparing to close hundreds of its stores across the country, and they may be preparing to file for bankruptcy.

The news drastically affected Pier 1’s already low stock value. Shares of the home furnishings chain dropped nearly 17% on Monday.

In five years, the price has gone from around $300 per share down to just $5.

The company says closing hundreds of stores is a reaction to the current shopping habits of consumers. 

As of Monday, there was no word yet on if any Central New York locations would be affected.

