Pizza Hut looking to add 30,000 workers nationwide

(WSYR-TV) — Pizza Hut is the latest company announcing a massive hiring blitz. The company is planning to add 30,000 workers nationwide.
Company officials said the expanded workforce will conduct contactless delivery, carryout and curbside pickup.
This following a growing trend of restaurants expanding to meet the demand for contactless delivery.
