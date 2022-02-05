Police: 2 killed, 2 hurt in shooting in Milwaukee suburb

Police are seen walking from Park Plaza Apartments Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 where there was a shooting in Brown Deer, Wis. Police say two people were killed and two more were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb. (Ebony Cox /Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

BROWN DEER, Wis. (AP) — Two people were killed and two more were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb of Brown Deer on Saturday morning, police said.

Brown Deer Police Chief Peter Nimmer said during a news conference early Saturday afternoon that one of the injured is in critical condition and a suspect is in custody. Nimmer said the suspect was taken to a hospital but he declined to comment on the suspect’s condition.

Nimmer said police were called to the Park Plaza Court apartments shortly after 10 a.m. following a report of a “possible victim in the parking lot.” The suspect fired shots at officers from the second floor but none was hurt although a police car was hit, he said.

“No officer from our department or any other department returned fire,” Nimmer said.

Nimmer did not provide the names or ages of the victims, but he said no child was hurt. He said he had no information on a motive for the shooting.

Nimmer said there is no longer a threat to the community because the suspect is in custody.

“There is no reason to believe there is anyone else we’re looking for,” he said.

Local news outlets reported earlier that police vehicles, ambulances and fire department vehicles had gathered outside the apartment complex and that a Milwaukee County medical examiner had been called to the scene.