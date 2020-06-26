Police chief: Suspect in shooting that left 2 dead, 1 injured at Illinois warehouse dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound

National News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Police chief: Suspect in shooting that left 2 dead, 1 injured at Illinois warehouse dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected