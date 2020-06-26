Police chief: Suspect in shooting that left 2 dead, 1 injured at Illinois warehouse dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound National News Posted: Jun 26, 2020 / 07:47 PM EDT / Updated: Jun 26, 2020 / 07:47 PM EDT SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Police chief: Suspect in shooting that left 2 dead, 1 injured at Illinois warehouse dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App