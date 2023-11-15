(The Hill) — U.S. Capitol Police officers are working to hold back approximately 150 protesters outside the Democratic National Convention (DNC) headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The Capitol Police said in a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter, that its officers are responding to “approximately 150 people who are illegally and violently protesting” near Canal Street and Ivy Street, SE, which is the location of the DNC’s Washington headquarters. The law enforcement agency said arrests have been made, but did not say how many.

Capitol Police said members were evacuated from the area and advised people to avoid it. South Capitol Street between Canal and E Streets, SE, and Ivy Street between Canal Street and New Jersey Avenue, SE, are closed, the police added.

Members of U.S. Capitol Police push protesters away from the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee during a demonstration against the war between Israel and Hamas on November 15, 2023 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Members of U.S. Capitol Police pull protesters away from the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee during a demonstration against the war between Israel and Hamas on November 15, 2023 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

U.S. Capitol Police stand outside the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said in a statement to The Hill that its officers were assisting the Capitol Police.

Videos posted to social media suggest that the protesters were calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war. Additional videos show a large number of officers clashing with protesters in varying degrees of intensity. Some of the protesters appeared to have linked arms outside of the building.

Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) said he was evacuated from the DNC on Wednesday night due to the protests.

“Was just evacuated from the #DNC after pro-terrorist, anti-#Israel protestors grew violent, pepper spraying police officers and attempting to break into the building. Thankful to the police officers who stopped them and for helping me and my colleagues get out safely,” he said on X.

The Hill has reached out to the DNC for comment.