Police respond to reports of shooting at Oklahoma City mall

National News
Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City police said Thursday they were responding to reports of a shooting at a mall, but it’s not clear if any shots were fired.

A police spokesman said one person was injured but could not confirm whether it was from a gunshot.

Police said in a tweetthey were working a shooting call at Penn Square Mall and advised people to avoid the mall.

Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence in the parking lot.

