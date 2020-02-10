Popeyes sales skyrocket due to new chicken sandwich

In this Aug. 22, 2019, photo, a chicken sandwich is seen at a Popeyes as guests wait in line, in Kyle, Texas. Police in Maryland say a man fatally stabbed another customer outside a Popeyes restaurant in a fight over the recently rereleased chicken sandwich. Police in Maryland say a man fatally stabbed another customer at a Popeyes restaurant in a fight over the recently rereleased chicken sandwich. A Prince George’s County police spokeswoman told news outlets the two men were waiting in line at an Oxon Hill Popeye’s Monday night, Nov. 4, 2019, when one of the men accused the other of cutting in front of him in a line specifically for ordering sandwiches. Police say the fight spilled outside where a 28-year-old was fatally stabbed. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — The owner of Popeye’s said that its new chicken sandwich sent sales through the roof in the fourth quarter.

Sales at all Popeye’s restaurants jumped about 42 percent, to $1.3 billion in the last quarter, compared to the same quarter last year.

The biggest sales driver was its new chicken sandwich, which caused a splash when it launched last summer.

Customers flocked to the restaurant chain for the sandwich, which caused a sell-out in less than two weeks.

The chain brought the sandwich back in November.

