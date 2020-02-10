Popeyes sales skyrocket due to new chicken sandwich

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — The owner of Popeye’s said that its new chicken sandwich sent sales through the roof in the fourth quarter.
Sales at all Popeye’s restaurants jumped about 42 percent, to $1.3 billion in the last quarter, compared to the same quarter last year.
The biggest sales driver was its new chicken sandwich, which caused a splash when it launched last summer.
Customers flocked to the restaurant chain for the sandwich, which caused a sell-out in less than two weeks.
The chain brought the sandwich back in November.
