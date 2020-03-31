Popular video conferencing app facing Class Action lawsuit, accused of failing to safeguard user data

(WSYR-TV) — The popular video conferencing app Zoom is facing a Class Action lawsuit after being accused of failing to properly safeguard user data.
The Zoom app, which has seen a drastic rise in use as companies and schools shift to distance models, is accused of sharing data with third parties, including Facebook.
This as the FBI continues to receive reports of Zoom conferences being disrupted and hijacked.
The New York attorney general is looking for answers on what the company is doing to ensure user privacy and safety.
