Daily White House briefing on COVID-19
Popular video conferencing app facing Class Action lawsuit, accused of failing to safeguard user data

Lamar Elementary School principal Erin Honeycutt sets up a “Zoom” class for first through fifth graders to learn art from Holly Triplett in Meridian, Miss., Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The COVID-19 and coronavirus has forced area schools to close and use technology for online teaching and learning. At this time Lamar is closed until April 13th and will then re-evaluate as to continue their closure. (Paula Merritt/The Meridian Star via AP)

(WSYR-TV) — The popular video conferencing app Zoom is facing a Class Action lawsuit after being accused of failing to properly safeguard user data.

The Zoom app, which has seen a drastic rise in use as companies and schools shift to distance models, is accused of sharing data with third parties, including Facebook.

This as the FBI continues to receive reports of Zoom conferences being disrupted and hijacked.

The New York attorney general is looking for answers on what the company is doing to ensure user privacy and safety.

