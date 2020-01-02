Prescription drug prices on the rise

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Prescription drug prices are on the rise in the new year. Several drugmakers, including Bristol-Myers Squib and Bio-Gen, raised the list prices on dozens of drugs on New Year’s Day, joining previous announcements by other big drug companies.
In all, prices on about 250 drugs were pushed up, most by around five percent.
This news comes as lawmakers at state and local levels, as well as the Trump administration, are pushing for lower prices for prescription drugs.
