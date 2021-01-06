President Donald Trump: ‘But go home and go home in peace’

National News
Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump arrives in the early morning hours, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the White House in Washington, after returning from a rally in Dalton, Ga. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(WSYR-TV) — President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday to ask protesters to leave the Capitol Building.

“We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election,” Trump said in the Twitter video.

He also went on to tell protesters to go home peacefully. Protesters previously stormed the Capitol Building on Wednesday.

But go home and go home in peace.

President Donald Trump

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected