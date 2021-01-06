President Donald Trump: ‘But go home and go home in peace’

(WSYR-TV) — President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday to ask protesters to leave the Capitol Building.
“We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election,” Trump said in the Twitter video.
He also went on to tell protesters to go home peacefully. Protesters previously stormed the Capitol Building on Wednesday.
