President Donald Trump: ‘But go home and go home in peace’

President Donald Trump arrives in the early morning hours, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the White House in Washington, after returning from a rally in Dalton, Ga. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(WSYR-TV) — President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday to ask protesters to leave the Capitol Building.

“We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election,” Trump said in the Twitter video.

He also went on to tell protesters to go home peacefully. Protesters previously stormed the Capitol Building on Wednesday.