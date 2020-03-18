President Donald Trump moves to invoke Defense Production Act

(WSYR-TV) — Businesses around the country are closing their doors are the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread.
Earlier on Wednesday, President Donald Trump moved to invoke the Defense Production Act, which allows the government to marshal the private sector to deal with the epidemic.
This comes as word reached investors that Detroit’s Big 3 Automakers had agreed to shut down all factories to protect workers, which sent stocks spiraling.
