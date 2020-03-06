President Donald Trump visits Tennessee to view tornado damage

NASHVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — President Donald Trump traveled to Tennessee on Friday for the first time since the deadly tornadoes hit earlier this week.

The cleanup effort is well underway and the White House already said there are federal dollars available to boost those efforts.

An EF-3 and EF-4 tornado hit the Nashville area early Tuesday morning with winds up to 175 miles per hour.

Statewide, 25 people were killed by the tornadoes.

Trump toured the hard-hit communities in Putnam County.

The tornado that tore through that area was the deadliest and claimed 18 lives.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9