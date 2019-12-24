President Trump could be impeached twice?

WASHINGTON D.C. (WSYR-TV) — Lawyers for House Democrats are raising the possibility of impeaching President Trump a second time as the president lashes out at Nancy Pelosi over her refusal to send articles of impeachment to the Senate.

The possibility of a second impeachment would come if the House uncovers new evidence that the president attempted to obstruct investigations of his conduct.

Democrats are doubling down on demands for witness testimony and additional documents as part of President Trump’s Senate trial, but Republicans saying Democrats are just stalling.

