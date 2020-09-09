President Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

(WJW) – A member of the Norwegian Parliament has nominated President Donald Trump for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.
Christian Tybring-Gjedde submitted the nomination, according to FOX News.
Tybring-Gjedde said the Trump administration has played a key role in the establishment of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates in his letter to the nomination committee.
“This agreement could be a game changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity,” he wrote.
Tybring-Gjedde has previously nominated President Trump for his meetings with North Korea.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Part of Route 5 in Canastota closed due to crash
- Organizers, IOC trying to remove doubts over Tokyo Olympics
- News on the Go: 9/9/20
- Money in Your Pocket: 9/9/20
- Champions: 9/9/20
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App