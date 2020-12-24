President Trump issues new pardons and sentence commutations for 29 people, including former top campaign officials

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump issued a new wave of pardons and executive clemencies for the second night in a row. 26 people received full pardons and three had their sentences commuted. Former Trump Presidential campaign chair Paul Manafort, aide Roger Stone and son-in-law Jared Kushner’s dad, Charles Kushner, were among those on the list.
The actions bring to 49 the number of people who President Trump in the last two days has granted clemency either through pardons or sentence commutations.
Paul Manafort
Paul Manafort, President Trump’s former campaign chairman, was indicted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller and was convicted of multiple crimes by a jury. He initially agreed to cooperate with the investigation, and then lied to prosecutors. He spent close to two years in prison for bank and tax fraud, illegal foreign lobbying and witness tampering, before being released to home confinement due to the pandemic.
Manafort reacted to the news on Twitter:
The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office responded to the pardon with a statement.
Roger Stone
Roger Stone, 68, declined to cooperate with prosecutors in connection with the special counsel’s Russia investigation. Stone was a longtime informal adviser and friend to President Trump.
He faced a 40-month prison sentence, but that had previously been commuted by the president. Stone has always maintained his innocence.
Charles Kushner
Charles Kushner, the father of the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.
In 2004, Charles Kushner pleaded guilty to 16 counts of tax evasion, one count of retaliating against a federal witness and one count of lying to the Federal Election Commission.
He served two years in prison before being released in 2006.
The witness Kushner was accused of retaliating against was his own brother-in-law, who was cooperating with federal officials in a campaign finance investigation against him.
Kushner was accused of videotaping his brother-in-law with a prostitute and sending the video to his sister.
Full list of Pardons
- James Kassouf
- Mary McCarty
- Christopher Wade
- Christopher II X, formerly Christopher Anthony Bryant
- Cesar Lozada
- Joseph Martin Stephens
- Andrew Barron Worden
- Robert Coughlin
- John Boultbee
- Peter Atkinson
- Joseph Occhipinti
- Rebekah Charleston
- Rickey Kanter
- Topeka Sam
- James Batmasian
- William J. Plemons, Jr.
- Russell Plaisance
- Mark Siljander
- Stephanie Mohr
- Gary Brugman
- John Tate and Jesse Benton
- Charles Kushner
- Margaret Hunter
- Paul Manafort
- Roger Stone
List of Commutations
- Daniela Gozes-Wagner
- Mark Shapiro
- Irving Stitsky
