President Trump wants to put astronauts back on the moon

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — President Donald Trump wants to put astronauts back on the moon by 2024, so his administration is seeking billions of dollars to get it done.
The new annual budget includes more than $25 billion for NASA in the 2021 fiscal year.
$12.4 billion of that is specifically earmarked for the Moon Landing Program.
It is not a sure thing that Congress will approve the request.
NASA officials said that the Moon mission would be a stepping stone for eventually exploring Mars.
