Preventing cooking fires during the holiday season

National News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — Thanksgiving is typically one of the peak days for cooking fires. And while COVID-19 has changed many holiday plans, it is important to continue protecting yourself.

To help keep you and your loved ones safe, the American Red Cross recommends the following safety tips:

  • Keep an eye on what you fry! Never leave cooking food unattended and if you must leave, turn the stove off.
  • Move items that can burn away from the stove. This includes dish towels, bags, boxes and paper.
  • Be sure to avoid wearing loose clothing while cooking.
  • Keep a pan lid or a cookie sheet nearby. Use it to cover the pan if it catches on fire. It should put out the flames.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected