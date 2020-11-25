Preventing cooking fires during the holiday season

(WSYR-TV) — Thanksgiving is typically one of the peak days for cooking fires. And while COVID-19 has changed many holiday plans, it is important to continue protecting yourself.
To help keep you and your loved ones safe, the American Red Cross recommends the following safety tips:
- Keep an eye on what you fry! Never leave cooking food unattended and if you must leave, turn the stove off.
- Move items that can burn away from the stove. This includes dish towels, bags, boxes and paper.
- Be sure to avoid wearing loose clothing while cooking.
- Keep a pan lid or a cookie sheet nearby. Use it to cover the pan if it catches on fire. It should put out the flames.
