Proposed assault rifle ban fails in Virginia

VIRGINIA (WSYR-TV) — A push to ban the sale of assault rifles in Virginia failed on Monday.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed legislation would have prohibited the sale of certain semi-automatic firearms, including AR-15 style rifles.
Possession of magazines holding more than 12 rounds would also be banned by the bill.
In Richmond in January, gun-rights activists rallied against changes to the state’s gun laws.
State senators voted to table the bill for at least a year.
