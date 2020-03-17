Providers pledge to keep Americans connected

(WSYR-TV) — Internet providers around the country are promising to help keep Americans informed during the coronavirus pandemic.
The companies include AT&T and Verizon.
The companies are going to cover phone and internet services for people that can’t pay their bills because they’re out of work.
Companies will also open WiFi hot spots to any American who needs them.
All of this is part of the Keep Americans Connected Pledge that was put forward by the FCC last week.
