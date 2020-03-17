Closings
Providers pledge to keep Americans connected

(WSYR-TV) — Internet providers around the country are promising to help keep Americans informed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The companies include AT&T and Verizon.

The companies are going to cover phone and internet services for people that can’t pay their bills because they’re out of work.

Companies will also open WiFi hot spots to any American who needs them.

All of this is part of the Keep Americans Connected Pledge that was put forward by the FCC last week.

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

