Providers pledge to keep Americans connected

FILE – In this Sept. 16, 2016 file photo, a customer compares her iPhone 6, left, with an iPhone 7 at an Apple Store in Chicago. IPhone owners could get $25 from Apple after the company agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle claims over intentionally slowing down older phones to preserve older batteries. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

(WSYR-TV) — Internet providers around the country are promising to help keep Americans informed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The companies include AT&T and Verizon.

The companies are going to cover phone and internet services for people that can’t pay their bills because they’re out of work.

Companies will also open WiFi hot spots to any American who needs them.

All of this is part of the Keep Americans Connected Pledge that was put forward by the FCC last week.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9