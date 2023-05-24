FILE – Fetty Wap appears at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J. on Aug. 26, 2019. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (WPIX) – Rapper Fetty Wap was sentenced to six years in prison Wednesday for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy, officials said.

The rapper, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, pleaded guilty in August to conspiracy to distribute and possess a controlled substance.

Maxwell, along with his co-defendants, possessed and distributed more than 220 pounds of heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine between June 2019 and June 2020.

The offenders obtained the drugs from the West Coast and transported them either through the mail or by drivers with hidden compartments to Suffolk County, New York, prosecutors said. The drugs were then given to dealers, who sold them on Long Island and in New Jersey, according to court filings.

The rapper was recognized as a kilogram-level redistributor for the trafficking organization, according to prosecutors.

Maxwell has had other brushes with the law, including a 2019 arrest in Las Vegas for allegedly assaulting three employees at a hotel casino. He was previously arrested in November 2017 and charged with DUI after police say he was drag racing on a New York City highway.

Death of Fetty Wap’s brother deemed a homicide: Prosecutor

Maxwell experienced personal tragedy in October 2020 when his younger brother, 26-year-old Twyshon Depew, was shot and killed in their hometown of Paterson, New Jersey. Then, in June 2021, Maxwell’s 4-year-old daughter, Lauren, died.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.