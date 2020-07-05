Rapper Kanye West says he’s running for president in 2020

(WSYR-TV) — Rapper Kanye West announced via Twitter on Saturday that he is running for President.

Although there are some states in which it is too late for West to add his name to the ballot, he is still able to join the race as an independent in others.

West is looking to build the nation’s future by trusting God and unifying a vision.

The artist even got some support for his announcement on Twitter from a high-profile entrepreneur.

Kanye West had mentioned wanting to run for president during the MTV Video Music Awards in 2015.

