RECALL: Baby stroller recalled for fall risk

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Some baby strollers are being recalled due to a possible fall risk.
The company Baby Trend has pulled four mini-strollers from its Tango line. The strollers were sold at Target and on Amazon.
The stroller’s hinge joint can release and collapse under pressures, which can pose a falling hazard for children.
Baby Trend said parents should immediately stop using the strollers and to contact the company for a full refund or replacement.
Baby Trend can be contacted at 1-800-328-7363 or info@babytrend.com.
