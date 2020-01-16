Closings
Record number of robocalls recorded in 2019

National News
(WSYR-TV) — Americans got hit hard in 2019 with a lot of robocalls, but a bill signed into law could slow them down.

YouMail, a company that provides a service to block robocalls, reported nearly 59 billion robocalls in 2019. That is up 22 percent from 2018.

Texas and California got the most robocalls with more than six billion each. Florida, Georgia, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Illinois got more than 2 billion robocalls.

But, President Donald Trump recently signed a new Anti-Robocall bill into law. Officials can now fine companies $10,000 for each illegally placed call.

