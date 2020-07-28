Regis Philbin special airing on NewsChannel 9 on Tuesday, July 28

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — After asking for coronavirus-related deadline extensions in April, the Trump administration now appears to be abandoning that request by asking Congress for extra funding to wrap up the 2020 census “as quickly, and safely as possible" in a move that could help ensure the number-crunching for redrawing congressional districts takes place on President Donald Trump's watch.

Census Bureau officials had warned as recently as early July that it was already too late to have the numbers ready without an extension. And outside experts predicted Tuesday that speeding up the timetable would lead to an inaccurate head count that misses people in hard-to-count minority communities.