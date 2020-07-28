Regis Philbin special airing on NewsChannel 9 on Tuesday, July 28

(WSYR-TV) — ABC News is airing a Primetime Special on Regis Philbin on Tuesday, July 28.
The special will highlight his life and legacy as a television pioneer.
You can watch Regis Philbin: The Morning Maestro — A Special Edition of 20/20 on NewsChannel 9 at 8 p.m.
