Remember to set your clock an hour ahead on Saturday night

National News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — A reminder for the weekend to set your clock an hour ahead!

Daylight Saving Time starts this weekend, so be sure to set the clock an hour ahead on Saturday night.

This means we are losing an hour of sleep, but the sun will be up later in the evening.

The semi-annual switch is also a good reminder to check your smoke detectors and make sure the batteries are up-to-date.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected