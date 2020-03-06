Remember to set your clock an hour ahead on Saturday night

(WSYR-TV) — A reminder for the weekend to set your clock an hour ahead!

Daylight Saving Time starts this weekend, so be sure to set the clock an hour ahead on Saturday night.

This means we are losing an hour of sleep, but the sun will be up later in the evening.

The semi-annual switch is also a good reminder to check your smoke detectors and make sure the batteries are up-to-date.

