(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 remembered the students and teachers who were killed in the Uvalde school shooting at the end of our newscast on Friday, May 27.
You can watch the video above which shows the names and ages of those who died.
- Eva Mireles, teacher
- Irma Garcia, teacher
- Xavier James Lopez, 10
- Amerie Jo Garza, 10
- Rojelio Torres, 10
- Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10
- Jailah Nicole Silguero, 11
- Eliahana Cruz Torres, 10
- Annabell Rodriguez, 10
- Jacklyn Jaylen Cazares, 10
- Uziyah Garcia
- Alithia Ramirez, 10
- Makenna Lee Elrod, 10
- Ellie Garcia, 9
- Nevaeh Bravo, 10
- Alexandria Aniyah Rubio
- Tess Mata, 10
- Layla Salazar, 10
- Maite Rodriguez, 10
- Jose Flores, 10
- Maranda Mathis, 11