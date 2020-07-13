Reminder: Taxes are due July 15

National News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — This year’s federal income tax deadline is Wednesday, July 15. It was previously postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

If you do still need to file, you may want to do so online. The IRS said there is a huge backlog of paper tax returns because so many employees have been working from home, meaning they weren’t in the office to receive or process returns sent by mail.

If you can’t get your taxes done by Wednesday, you can request an extension to October 15, but you need to apply to do that by Wednesday.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected