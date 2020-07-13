Reminder: Taxes are due July 15

(WSYR-TV) — This year’s federal income tax deadline is Wednesday, July 15. It was previously postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

If you do still need to file, you may want to do so online. The IRS said there is a huge backlog of paper tax returns because so many employees have been working from home, meaning they weren’t in the office to receive or process returns sent by mail.

If you can’t get your taxes done by Wednesday, you can request an extension to October 15, but you need to apply to do that by Wednesday.