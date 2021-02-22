Rep. John Katko calls for US boycott of Beijing as the host of the 2022 Winter Olympics

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — Rep. John Katko has called on President Joe Biden to boycott the U.S. involvement in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

He cited “the Chinese Communist Party’s offensive human rights violations, its acts of genocide, and the distinct threats the CCP poses to our homeland security and American way of life.”

Katko’s letter states:

“Recent actions taken by the Chinese Communist Party are antithetical to the values of both the United States and its allies around the world. Participation in an Olympics held in a country that is actively committing genocide not only undermines those shared values but casts a shadow on the promise for all those who seek free and just societies.”

Read the full letter from Katko to Biden below: