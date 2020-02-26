Report: Apple’s iPhone XR out-shipped all other smartphones in 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 26: General view of customers at the Apple Covent Garden re-opening and iPhone XR launch at Apple store, Covent Garden on October 26, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

(WSYR-TV) — Apple’s iPhone XR out-shipped all other smartphones in 2019.

Apple shipped 46.3 million iPhone XRs last year, which is more than double the units sold in 2018.

The second most popular smartphone was Apple’s iPhone 11, which shipped out 37.3 million units.

Samsung Galaxy smartphones filled out the rest of the top five.

