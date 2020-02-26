Report: Apple’s iPhone XR out-shipped all other smartphones in 2019

(WSYR-TV) — Apple’s iPhone XR out-shipped all other smartphones in 2019.
Apple shipped 46.3 million iPhone XRs last year, which is more than double the units sold in 2018.
The second most popular smartphone was Apple’s iPhone 11, which shipped out 37.3 million units.
Samsung Galaxy smartphones filled out the rest of the top five.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- West Virginia senators seek more funding to finish Corridor H interstate connector
- Are leafy greens worth the risk: Consumer Reports
- 2020 draft offers wide receiver solutions
- Petition season in Central New York: Candidates trying for enough signatures to get on the ballot
- Coronavirus cases continue to rise around the world
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App