Report: Top colleges seeing a spike in applications

(WSYR-TV) — With things like standardized test requirements being waived during the pandemic, more students are showing interest in Ivy Leagues and other top schools.

In fact, The New York Times is reporting applications at SUNY colleges are down 14%. And it’s not just in New York State.

Colleges and universities across the country are noticing a similar trend. They have lost around $120 billion due to the pandemic.

As for those big schools seeing more people wanting to apply, The New York Times reported that Cornell has seen a spike in interest in new applicants.