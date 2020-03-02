Report: Walmart teaming up with Verizon for 5G technology

(WSYR-TV) — 5G wireless services may show up soon in Walmart stores.
The Wall Street Journal reported that Verizon and Walmart are in talks to install 5G technology in some of its locations.
Initially, the wireless service would be used to help power new health services being offered by Walmart.
The plan is to test out the technology at a couple of Walmart stores later this year.
Walmart may also use the technology to improve cameras as a better way to try and catch shoplifters.
