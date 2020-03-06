Researches have found more benefits of the Mediterranean Diet

(WSYR-TV) — The Mediterranean Diet has been considered one of the healthiest lifestyles in the world.

Now, researchers have identified more benefits of the diet.

The Mediterranean Diet is plant-based and rich in fruits, vegetables, grains, nuts and seeds.

A new study published in the medical journal BMJ found that eating the diet for just one year improved brain function in older adults and could lead to a longer life.

The study also found that the diet could help prevent the development of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer.

