Restaurants hold “Great American Takeout Day” on Tuesday

(WSYR-TV) — Restaurants around the country are teaming up to get Americans to eat out.
They have dubbed Tuesday “Great American Takeout Day.” A coalition of restaurants is calling on everyone in the nation to order out.
Some are even offering deals and free delivery.
Their push comes as the restaurant industry struggles with the coronavirus pandemic. The industry estimates up to seven million people will lose their jobs in the next three months because of the pandemic.
