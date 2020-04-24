Ruth’s Chris Steak House to give back Paycheck Protection Program loan

(WSYR-TV) — Ruth’s Chris Steak House says it will accelerate the repayment of its Paycheck Protection Program loan.
Ruth’s Chris, along with other big businesses, have been criticized for taking federal money.
The company said it was eligible for the aid, and applied so it could keep as many team members working for as long as possible, and continue to cover healthcare benefits.
However, since learning about the program’s limitations, the steak house is going to repay the loans faster than anticipated.
