Sam Adams Brewery expanding Restaurant Strong Fund to include 19 more states

(WSYR-TV) — Sam Adams Brewery expanded the company’s Restaurant Strong Fund, rolling it out in 19 new states, including New York, after kicking off in Massachusetts last month.

The goal is to give $1,000 to unemployed bar and restaurant workers who lost their jobs because of the pandemic.

To qualify, workers need to have been full-time employees at the same restaurant, bar or night club for at least three months.

Sam Adams will be accepting applications from unemployed workers until April 30.