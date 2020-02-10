Samsung debuts foldable smartphone in ad during Oscars

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Taking a page from Motorola, Samsung is making the old new again with a foldable smartphone.
In an Oscars ad on Sunday night, the electronics maker debuted its Galaxy-Z Flip, which is similar to the flip phones that debuted in the early 1990s.
The phone follows the new Motorola Razor that was released earlier this month.
Samsung plans to unveil more about the Galaxy-Z Flip on Tuesday.
