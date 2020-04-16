‘Saturday Night Live’ star pays rent for grandmother’s former housing complex

This Feb. 29, 2020 photo released by NBC shows Colin Jost, left, and Michael Che during the Weekend Update sketch on “Saturday Night Live” in New York. The show will be back on the air this weekend with a show that abides by social distancing rules. NBC says the comedy sketch show will include include a “Weekend Update” news segment and original content from “SNL” cast members. The material will be produced remotely, in compliance with efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus. (Will Heath/NBC via AP)

(WSYR-TV) — Saturday Night Live star Michael Che is honoring his late grandmother by paying one months rent for all the people in her former public housing complex, which comes to 160 units.

Che’s grandmother died after contracting the coronavirus. The SNL star expressed concern that public housing residents are still expected to pay rent when many New Yorkers aren’t able to work.

Che has previously said that his grandmother moved out of that building in the 90s.

The comedian paid tribute to her on last week’s episode of SNL.