‘Saturday Night Live’ star pays rent for grandmother’s former housing complex

(WSYR-TV) — Saturday Night Live star Michael Che is honoring his late grandmother by paying one months rent for all the people in her former public housing complex, which comes to 160 units.
Che’s grandmother died after contracting the coronavirus. The SNL star expressed concern that public housing residents are still expected to pay rent when many New Yorkers aren’t able to work.
Che has previously said that his grandmother moved out of that building in the 90s.
The comedian paid tribute to her on last week’s episode of SNL.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Bus drivers honor fellow essential employees throughout Central New York
- U.S. cities running out of money due to COVID-19 pandemic
- Recovery and substance abuse issues spike in CNY during COVID-19 pandemic
- Spring or winter? You decide since Mother Nature can’t decide
- WATCH: Daily White House briefing on COVID-19 pandemic
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App