Scammers targeting Census Bureau job recruits

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — The Better Business Bureau has warned of a scam that is targeting individuals applying for Census Bureau jobs.

Scammers are posting about open Census jobs on the web and social media, then asking to be paid fees for applications or training.

This is a dead giveaway that it is a scam. Federal agencies never charge application fees.

The Census Bureau will also not charge you for training or ask you to buy any equipment you may need.

Scammers may also ask you to provide your personal and banking information. These are all ways to get access to your bank account.

