SeaWorld no longer letting trainers stand, ride on dolphins

ORLANDO, Fla. (WSYR-TV) — SeaWorld officials have announced that trainers will no longer stand or ride on dolphins.

The move follows nearly a year of pressure from PETA.

But, officials said that had nothing to do with the changes.

Instead, they said it’s “continually evolving its animals presentations for both guests and their animals.”

SeaWorld officials also insisted the practices are not harmful to dolphins.

