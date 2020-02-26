Sen. Schumer asking for more money to fight coronavirus

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(WSYR-TV) — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is asking for an additional $8.5 billion to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.

The money would be distributed across four different agencies and programs.

Those include the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund, the Emergency Reserve Fund and a Vaccine Development program.

There is also $2 billion set aside to reimburse state and local governments.

Earlier this week, the White House requested $2.5 billion to fight the virus, but only half of that is new funding.

