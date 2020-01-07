Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Senate impeachment trial will move forward

WASHINGTON D.C. (WSYR-TV) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday that a Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump would begin without deciding the question of witnesses as Democrats had demanded.

McConnell cited how things were handled in the Bill Clinton impeachment saying, “What’s good for President Clinton is good for President Trump.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has insisted it makes no sense to have senators hear arguments before all the witnesses.

