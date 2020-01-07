Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Senate impeachment trial will move forward

National News
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON D.C. (WSYR-TV) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday that a Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump would begin without deciding the question of witnesses as Democrats had demanded.

McConnell cited how things were handled in the Bill Clinton impeachment saying, “What’s good for President Clinton is good for President Trump.” 

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has insisted it makes no sense to have senators hear arguments before all the witnesses.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected