Senate passes bill to avoid government shutdown hours before deadline

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Capitol dome is pictured ahead of a vote on the additional funding for the coronavirus stimulus economic relief plan, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2020. Picture taken April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The Senate voted to keep the government open until December, just hours before government funding runs out.

The bill passed 84-10 and will keep the government funded at current levels until Dec. 11.

The continuing resolution now heads to President Donald Trump’s desk.

The House of Representatives voted 359-57 last week to push the spending bill through the lower chamber of Congress.

Funding for most federal government programs will continue at their current level.