Senate passes bill to avoid government shutdown hours before deadline

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The Senate voted to keep the government open until December, just hours before government funding runs out.
The bill passed 84-10 and will keep the government funded at current levels until Dec. 11.
The continuing resolution now heads to President Donald Trump’s desk.
The House of Representatives voted 359-57 last week to push the spending bill through the lower chamber of Congress.
Funding for most federal government programs will continue at their current level.
