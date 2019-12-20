Seven Democratic candidates took the stage in sixth primary debate

LOS ANGELES, CA (WSYR-TV) — Democratic primary debate number six took place on Thursday in Los Angeles with seven candidates taking the stage.

It comes as the House impeached President Trump on Wednesday, and a union strike threatened to cancel the entire event.

The debate began with the candidates reacting to Wednesday’s impeachment, but then quickly shifted to the common hot button issues.

The seven candidates debated on a wide range of topics including the economy, climate change, and America’s role on the world stage.

They may have disagreed on some of the topics, but all the candidates were in agreement that their main target is the man currently occupying the Oval Office.

The next Democratic primary debate is scheduled for January 14, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9