LOS ANGELES, CA (WSYR-TV) — Democratic primary debate number six took place on Thursday in Los Angeles with seven candidates taking the stage.
It comes as the House impeached President Trump on Wednesday, and a union strike threatened to cancel the entire event.
The debate began with the candidates reacting to Wednesday’s impeachment, but then quickly shifted to the common hot button issues.
The seven candidates debated on a wide range of topics including the economy, climate change, and America’s role on the world stage.
They may have disagreed on some of the topics, but all the candidates were in agreement that their main target is the man currently occupying the Oval Office.
The next Democratic primary debate is scheduled for January 14, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- 400 feet of ice couldn’t stop firefighters from rescuing this four-legged friend
- Chol Majok sworn in as common councilor, becomes first former refugee to be elected in Syracuse
- Seven Democratic candidates took the stage in sixth primary debate
- F-M holds off Liverpool with big night from Lexie Roe
- What are those gates along 81 South?: Your Stories
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App