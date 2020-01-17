Several U.S. troops were hurt in previous attack by Iran

IRAN (WSYR-TV) — Several U.S. service members were injured during the previous Iranian missile attack on the Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq.

The Pentagon had reported that no casualties had taken place.

The U.S.-led military coalition fighting ISIS in Iraq and Syria shared that detail in a statement.

They said that American soldiers were treated for concussions and some are still being assessed.

They did not give an exact number, but a U.S. military official said 11 service members were hurt.

